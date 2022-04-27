Mohali hotel’s MD held in Miss Punjaban sexual harassment case
The contestants were allegedly illegally detained at the hotel in Phase 5 in March
Mohali police on Tuesday arrested Dinesh Kumar Arora, the owner of Hotel JD Residency in Phase 5, in connection with the illegal detainment and sexual harassment of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant contestants in March.
The contestants were provided lodging at the hotel after clearing the auditions, following which they were allegedly sexually harassed and asked for sexual favours by the pageant’s staff members. One of the contestants was even “rescued” by a high court-appointed warrant officer after her father moved a habeas corpus petition.
Rabindra Narayan, the managing director of PTC Network, that organises the contest, was previously arrested on April 6. His bail pleas have been rejected twice by court.
Said to be the president of the Mohali Hotel and Restaurants Association, Arora was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to police remand.
Apart from Narayan and Arora, others named in the FIR are Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjaban 2022-23; Niharika Jain, assistant director, Miss PTC Contest 2022-23; producer Lakshman; and Bhupinder Singh, MD, Hotel JD Residency.
Two minor sisters burnt alive as their shanty catches fire in Kurukshetra
Two minor sisters were burnt alive as their shanty caught fire in the slum area of Aroopnagar locality in Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district. Police said around 12 goats also died in the fire. The deceased girls were identified as Sharda (3) and Radhika (8), daughters of a migrant labourer. Their brother managed to escape soon after he noticed the fire, police said. Neighbours spotted the fire and informed father of the victims, Kaushik Mukhiya.
Four-year-old neighbour killed in Ulhasnagar, man arrested from UP
A man allegedly killed his neighbour's 4-year-old son as he had a fight with the child's mother in Ulhasnagar. The incident came to light four days ago after Ulhasnagar police found the child's body at the Ordnance Factory compound in Ambernath. The woman complainant, Guddan Thakur, 38, is a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Ulhasnagar. She started searching for him but till night she couldn't find the boy. Therefore, she filed an FIR.
Will set up 750MW plant, get about 1,000MW from Adani, says Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said a 750MW power plant will be set up in Yamunanagar to help the state tide over power shortage. Khattar also said the government is in negotiations with Adani Power Ltd for restoration of about 1,000MW power supply from Mundra power plant in the near future. Khattar said after the onset of monsoon, there will be some reduction in power consumption.
Haryana vigilance turning the heat on big sharks in government
The Haryana vigilance bureau appears to be on a roll. In at least 59 cases (over seven in a month) registered by the VB under the Prevention of Corruption Act across Haryana between September 6, 2021 and April 20, 2022, 78 government employees (ranging from Class-4 to Class-1) were caught red-handed while accepting bribe. The total bribe money in all these cases recovered was about ₹43 lakh, according to official data.
PU senate green-lights online viva voce for PhD scholars
Panjab University senate, during its meeting on Tuesday, approved an agenda item allowing PhD candidates to attend viva voce remotely through online mode during emergent situations with the permission from vice-chancellor (V-C). PU syndicate had, in March 2020, resolved to add the provision of viva through Skype. The issue of allowing students to attend viva remotely, online, was again brought before the syndicate in May 2020, but was deferred.
