Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
Mohali: Housing society residents seek resolution of pending death cases

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 15, 2024 08:32 AM IST

In November last year, GMADA had granted ownership rights to 448 flat owners at the society after a 17-year-long battle; but five of these owners had already passed away

The families of Puncham Cooperative Society in Sector 68 have sought the intervention of GMADA authorities to resolve the pending property transfer cases related to deceased residents.

The affected families have highlighted the financial and emotional toll these delays have inflicted on widows and dependents, who were already struggling to cope with their loss. (HT Photo)
The affected families have highlighted the financial and emotional toll these delays have inflicted on widows and dependents, who were already struggling to cope with their loss. (HT Photo)

There are five such cases where families have been running from pillar to post to have the properties transferred in their names, they said.

In November last year, GMADA had granted ownership rights to 448 flat owners at the society after a 17-year-long battle. But five of these owners had already passed away.

Area councillor Vineet Malik alleged that even after fulfilling all necessary formalities—such as submitting witness statements from legal heirs, statements from the municipal councillor concerned, and publishing public notices in newspapers that elicited no objections—GMADA had refused to process property transfer in these cases.

He added that this refusal had come without any written explanation or legal justification.

The affected families have highlighted the financial and emotional toll these delays have inflicted on widows and dependents, who were already struggling to cope with their loss.

GMADA chief administrator Moneesh Kumar could not be contacted for comments even after repeated attempts.

