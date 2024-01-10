Mohali: Irked over carts’ removal, street vendors block MC gate

Protesting against the removal of their carts by the municipal corporation (MC) enforcement team, over 50 street vendors on Tuesday protested outside the MC office and blocked its gate for two hours. The protest ended after street vendors were assured by senior MC officials. (HT Photo)

Vendors protesting under the banner of Road Side Rehri Fadi Workers Union Mohali accused the MC officials of removing their carts even when they have availed license for the same.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Union president Ram Milan Gaur said MC authorities after giving loans of ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 to the street vendors under PM ‘s Svanidhi Yojna, themselves confiscated the carts and other important articles. “A few officers are deliberately not letting vendors earn. MC officials to achieve the target of giving loans to the street vendors under PM’s scheme initially gave us a loan and on the other side they regularly send teams to remove the vends,” Gaur said.

The protest ended after Street vendors were assured by senior MC officials.

Meanwhile, MC chief Navjot Kaur said the street vendors had mobile licenses under which they could not station their carts permanently but rather needed to keep moving.