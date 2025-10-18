Mohali IT City to get world-class landscaping & urban beautification

Aiming to transform IT City into Punjab’s most dynamic employment hub, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is set to undertake world-class landscaping and urban beautification works in the region.

Spread over 1,722 acres across Sectors 66-B, 82-A, 83-A, and 101-A, adjacent to Airport Road, IT City Mohali is rapidly emerging as a key technology and innovation centre.

The area already hosts over 80 IT companies, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and associated enterprises driving growth in sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, knowledge process outsourcing (KPO), and software development.

So far, 80 plots have been allocated, with a total built-up potential of approximately 57 lakh sq. ft. The region is expected to generate 1.14 lakh direct jobs and an additional 5 lakh indirect jobs over the next two years.

On Friday, members of the Mohali IT City IT Companies Association held a meeting with GMADA chief administrator Vishesh Sarangal to discuss plans for the beautification and landscaping of the stretch from Airport Road to IT City, as well as internal roads within the project area. GMADA will soon appoint a consultant for the project.

During the meeting, Mohali IT City companies association president and CEO & Co-Founder of Netsmartz Group Manipal Dhariwal, emphasised the need to develop a visually appealing, globally competitive urban environment to position Mohali as a top-tier IT destination. Drawing inspiration from Delhi Aerocity and Singapore’s urban design aesthetics, he proposed the creation of well-maintained roundabouts, landscaped green belts, curated medians, pedestrian-friendly walkways, and modern wayfinding signages.

“With this initiative, GMADA and the IT City Association aim to transform the IT City corridor into a vibrant, globally recognisable gateway that represents the spirit of innovation, growth, and collaboration driving Punjab’s IT sector,” Dhariwal said.

A senior GMADA officer added that the Authority plans to develop the IT City corridor to international standards, giving the area a distinct identity that reflects Mohali’s global character while fostering a sense of community among professionals from across the world.

As a key outcome of the meeting, GMADA agreed to initiate the process of floating a tender to appoint a world-class architect for designing and executing the landscaping and beautification works.

Notably, the first housing scheme in IT City was launched in February 2014, offering 325 residential plots at ₹23,500 per square yard. The second scheme followed in July 2016 with 750 plots at ₹20,000 per square yard, and the most recent one was launched in April 2018.