Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
Mohali labourer booked for raping 14-year-old daughter

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 24, 2025 09:12 AM IST

The minor girl narrated to police that their parents had strained relations; thus, her mother left for her native village in Haryana on January 12; the girl said her mother took her brother with her, while leaving her and her sister with their father

A 14-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her father after her mother separated from him in Phase 1, Mohali, police said.

A rape case under multiple BNS sections has been registered against the accused, a daily wage labourer, and a manhunt launched for his arrest. (HT Photo)
A rape case under multiple BNS sections has been registered against the accused, a daily wage labourer, and a manhunt launched for his arrest.

A rape case under multiple BNS sections has been registered against the accused, a daily wage labourer, and a manhunt launched for his arrest.

The minor girl narrated to police that their parents had strained relations. Thus, her mother left for her native village in Haryana on January 12. The girl said her mother took her brother with her, while leaving her and her sister with their father.

The day her mother left home, her father sexually assaulted her and threatened her to stay mum, the girl alleged, stating that she was raped thrice.

Eventually, her mother returned home to collect her stuff, when she accompanied her to Haryana.

There, she revealed the sexual assault episodes to her mother, who then lodged a complaint with the Haryana Police.

Haryana Police lodged a zero FIR and forwarded it to the Phase-1 police station in Mohali as the crime took place outside their jurisdiction.

Mohali police subsequently booked the absconding accused under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 64(2) (m) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 64(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 65(2) (rape) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of BNS.

Additionally, Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault ) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been slapped against him.

