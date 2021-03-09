Mohali lad among 6 in country with 100 percentile in JEE Main
Mohali’s Guramrit Singh is among six students in the country who have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main, results of which were declared on Monday.
A resident of Mohali’s Sector 74 and a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, Guramrit said, “The exam was easy and many questions had come from NCERT, which is why I scored well.”
He wants to pursue engineering in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. Guramrit said revising daily and paying attention to his teachers helped him in bagging the perfect score.
“I am fond of sports and used to play football with my brother daily,” he said. Guramrit’s father Gurudarshan Singh is a businessman and his mother Preeti is a homemaker.
