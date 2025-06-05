Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Mohali man arrested for harassing neighbour from his balcony

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 05, 2025 09:54 AM IST

The complainant said that each time she stepped into her balcony, he would urinate in full view, stare at her, and make vulgar gestures.

A 28-year-old man in Sector 85, Mohali, was arrested for allegedly making vulgar gestures at his female neighbour from the balcony, and urinating in public view.

The complainant said that each time she stepped into her balcony, he would urinate in full view, stare at her, and make vulgar gestures. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The complainant said that each time she stepped into her balcony, he would urinate in full view, stare at her, and make vulgar gestures. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Despite being warned multiple times, he continued the acts, causing mental harassment and distress to the woman.



“The man had turned his balcony into a spot of targeted harassment, repeatedly directing his actions toward me, he did it intentionally, every time. I warned him repeatedly, but he didn’t care,” she added.

According to the complainant, she had confronted him multiple times, warning him to stop, but he ignored her every time.

Following the complaint, Sohana police arrested the accused Gurpreet Singh under Section 79 of BNS which deals with word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali man arrested for harassing neighbour from his balcony
