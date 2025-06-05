Mohali man arrested for harassing neighbour from his balcony

A 28-year-old man in Sector 85, Mohali, was arrested for allegedly making vulgar gestures at his female neighbour from the balcony, and urinating in public view. The complainant said that each time she stepped into her balcony, he would urinate in full view, stare at her, and make vulgar gestures. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Despite being warned multiple times, he continued the acts, causing mental harassment and distress to the woman.

The complainant said that each time she stepped into her balcony, he would urinate in full view, stare at her, and make vulgar gestures.

“The man had turned his balcony into a spot of targeted harassment, repeatedly directing his actions toward me, he did it intentionally, every time. I warned him repeatedly, but he didn’t care,” she added.

According to the complainant, she had confronted him multiple times, warning him to stop, but he ignored her every time.

Following the complaint, Sohana police arrested the accused Gurpreet Singh under Section 79 of BNS which deals with word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman.