Mohali: Man attacked with knife, rod; in-laws booked

A man sustained serious injuries after he was brutally attacked with knives and rods allegedly by his in-laws and their accomplices in Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, over an alleged family dispute. The MOhali police said the accused were on the run and efforts were underway to nab them. (HT File)

The victim, Rahul Kumar, initially treated at a hospital in Dhakoli was later shifted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition.

Rahul alleged that around 20 people, including members of his wife’s family, carried out a premeditated assault on him on May 30. The entire incident was reportedly captured on CCTV, which is now part of the police investigation.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurpreet Singh, in-charge of Baltana police post said a case was registered at Baltana police post against Rahul’s father-in-law, Kedar Nath Yadav, brother-in-law Rahul, his wife’s uncle ASI Subhash and Manish and eight unidentified individuals under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 115(2), 331(4), 305, and 190 on Tuesday. No arrests were made at the time of filing this report.

In his police statement, Rahul claimed that this was not the first time that his in-laws had targeted him.

“On May 30, I received a call informing that my in-laws were at my house. Upon returning, I found his father-in-law, brother-in-law, ASI Subhash, his two sons, and sister-in-law Geeta waiting outside his house. A heated argument ensued when I suggested moving indoors and suddenly Subhash and his sons attacked me with knives and rods, leaving me with a severe head injury,” Rahul said in the complaint.

Rahul further accused Subhash of threatening him, boasting about his connections to chief minister’s security team warning of false implications in criminal cases. He also alleged that during the assault, over 20 masked individuals joined in and assaulted his mother and sisters and looting jewellery and valuables from the house.

ASI Gurpreet Singh said the CCTV footage is being examined. The accused, reportedly from Maloya, Chandigarh, are absconding. The police are efforts were on to apprehend the accused.