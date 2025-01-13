Mohali: Man gets 10-year jail term in 2017 drug case

A local court awarded a 10-year-jail term to a 30-year-old man who was arrested by City Kharar police while in possession of 800 intoxicant tablets in 2017. During trial, Happy initially denied the allegations and pleaded his innocence, claiming that he had been falsely implicated. (iStock)

A special NDPS court of Ajit Atri also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on convict Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Chuni Khurd village in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Police had recovered 800 diphenoxylate hydrochloride tablets from Happy, which on an average, weighed 74 mg per tablet. The total of recovery of the contraband from the accused was 59.2 g, a commercial quantity, which lead to his conviction.

Convict caught near Kharar Dana Mandi

On February 9, 2017, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sikander Singh, along with a police party, was on patrol to keep check on anti-social elements in a private vehicle. While they were present at Gate number 2 of Kharar Dana Mandi at around 6:30 pm, the accused was seen coming on foot, and carrying a polythene bag, from Nawanshahr village, Badala side. Alarmed on seeing the police party, he pretended to relieve himself by sitting down by the road-side.

As Happy’s actions started raising suspicions, the police party apprehended him. Upon checking the polythene bag, 800 contraband tablets were found. After failing to provide a valid licence for the drugs, he was arrested.

During trial, Happy initially denied the allegations and pleaded his innocence, claiming that he had been falsely implicated.

He had also pleaded that no recovery was effected from him and the documents/exhibits presented before the court were manipulated by the investigating officer to strengthen their case.

However, the state’s counsel, additional public prosecutor Ravinder Singh, submitted that a commercial quantity of contraband was indeed recovered, urging the court to impose maximum punishment.

After thorough examination of the evidence and facts in the case, the court, while convicting the accused, held Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, guilty under Section 22 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Convict pleads leniency

Pleading leniency from the court, the accused stated that he was the sole bread earner of his family which consists of his old father and a younger brother, who he said was unmarried.

“The cases under the NDPS Act are on an alarming rise. It not only affects the health of the young generation, but also has a bearing on the social and moral fabric of the society as a whole. Such a huge quantity can only be for the purpose of sale and not otherwise,” the court stated while pronouncing the quantum of the sentence.