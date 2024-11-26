Mohali man held for celebratory firing in Ludhiana

A man was arrested for firing shots into the air during a wedding celebration at a marriage palace in Machhiwara on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Harjit Singh, a resident of Rampur village of Kurali in Mohali district, was arrested following a tip-off, the police said. An FIR under Section 125 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. (Getty image)

According to sub-inspector Pavitar Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Machhiwara police station, said a police team was patrolling in the area when they received information about the incident.

“The informant reported that during the wedding, a man was firing through his pistol into the air, posing risk to others. Acting swiftly, our team reached the spot and arrested Harjit Singh. The police also confiscated the weapon used for the firing,” said SHO Pavitar Singh.

An FIR under Section 125 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.