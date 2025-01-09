Mohali: Man held for raping six-year-old niece

Sadar Kharar police have arrested a man for raping his six-year-old niece. Kharar police arrested the accused on Wednesday. A case under Section 65(2) (commits rape on a woman under twelve years ) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Getty image)

The victim’s mother, in her complaint, told the police that she had frequent fights with the accused, who is her husband’s brother, for behaving misappropriately with her daughter.

“On Tuesday, my brother-in-law took my daughter out to play. She returned home crying and narrated her ordeal that she was raped by her uncle, following which I informed the police,” the complainant said.

