Mohali: Man held with 500g heroin in Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 10:04 AM IST

The operation was carried out by a police team led by ASI Gurvinder Singh under the supervision of SHO Sumit Mour, following a specific tip-off; police laid a naka in the area and apprehended the suspect during checking

In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Dera Bassi police arrested a 23-year-old man and recovered 500 gram of heroin from his possession near the PWD Guest House in Mubarikpur. The accused, identified as Mohit Rajbir, is a native of Haryana and currently resides in Zirakpur.

The accused has been booked under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act. (HT photo for representation)

The operation was carried out by a police team led by ASI Gurvinder Singh under the supervision of SHO Sumit Mour, following a specific tip-off. Police laid a naka in the area and apprehended the suspect during checking.

Investigations revealed that the accused used to work in a dairy in Zirakpur and sell drugs in nearby areas. Police suspected he was supplying heroin in Derabassi and adjoining areas. The recovery of 500 gram of heroin is being considered a major seizure under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He has been booked under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act. The accused has been remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Police are probing the supply network and expect further disclosures during the remand period.

