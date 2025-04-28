Mohali: Man robbed of mobile, cash in auto-rickshaw

Three men robbed a Mohali resident of his mobile phone and ₹1,200 cash while was heading home in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday When the auto-rickshaw crossed Kumbran light point, the trio forcefully snatched the victim’s mobile phone and cash and pushed him out of the vehicle. (Shutterstock)

The victim, Lal Bahadur of Sector 68, said that he had boarded an auto rickshaw, bearing a Haryana number plate HR-68C-7807, around 1pm. Three more persons were already seated in it.

When they crossed Kumbran light point, the trio forcefully snatched the victim’s mobile phone and cash and pushed him out of the vehicle.

A cop privy to the matter said that one of the accused has been arrested. The case has been registered under Sections 304(2) (snatching), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons) at the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Phase-8 police station.