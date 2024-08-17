Mohali: Man supplying illegal arms to gangs arrested

The state special operation cell, Mohali, has recovered four pistols with the arrest of a man linked with a Madhya Pradesh-based illegal arms smuggling module. Four pistols were recovered from the possession of Vinod Kumar, alias Rahul, by the state special operation cell, Mohali. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Vinod Kumar, alias Rahul, a resident of Gurmeet Nagar, Giaspura, Ludhiana, was involved in smuggling illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh to gangs in Punjab, said police.

Police nabbed Vinod from at a toll plaza near Gharuan on August 13 while he was coming from Ludhiana towards Kharar area to deliver an illegal consignment of arms and ammunition to an unknown person. Four pistols were recovered from his possession.

“During investigation, it was learnt that Vinod had met some gangsters while lodged in Ludhiana jail. After his release from the prison, he started working as a courier, fuelling supplies of illegal arms and ammunition to various gangs operational in the state,” said a police officer.

The accused revealed that in the last one month, he had smuggled two heavy illegal consignments of arms, which he retrieved from Burhanpur’s Jasondi village in Madhya Pradesh. The consignments were delivered in Mohali.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the BNS has been registered against Vinod. Further probe is on to uncover his network, said police.