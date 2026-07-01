Mohali mayor reviews monsoon preparation; directs corrective measures

Mayor Sarbjit Singh Samana on Tuesday carried out an inspection of drainage and sanitation arrangements across Mohali to review the municipal corporation’s preparedness for the upcoming monsoon, issuing on-the-spot directions wherever lapses were found. The mayor said the corporation had set a target of completing roadside drain cleaning by June 30 and that officials had been instructed to rectify deficiencies immediately. (HT File)

Accompanied by senior deputy Mmayor RP Sharma, deputy mayor Harpal Singh Channa, municipal commissioner Sandeep Singh and officials from the sanitation, public health and sewerage wings, the mayor inspected Sectors 79, 80, 71, and Phases 4 and 5.

At Sector 71, several roadside drains were clogged, and immediate cleaning was directed. He also ordered the removal of an illegally connected sewer pipe discharging onto the road and warned against such violations. Officials were instructed to ensure coordination between contractors and the public health department for comprehensive drain cleaning.

During the inspection of the public washroom in Phase 5 market, the mayor noted damaged exterior tiles and blocked roadside drains and directed immediate repairs. Residents also highlighted the long-pending reconstruction of the road behind Phase 5 Market, which was dug up for sewerage work several months ago. Samana assured that the road, along with the remaining stretch adjoining Phase 4, would be rebuilt on priority.

The mayor said the corporation had set a target of completing roadside drain cleaning by June 30 and that officials had been instructed to rectify deficiencies immediately. He said the civic body’s priority was to prevent waterlogging and sewerage-related problems during the monsoon.