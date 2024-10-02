Mohali MC collects 30 cr in six months against 38.5-cr annual target

Mohali municipal corporation has raked in ₹30 crore as property tax in the first six months of financial year 2024-25, with CP-67 Mall standing out as the top taxpayer, having paid ₹2.52 crore. According to officials, the civic body received tax from 20,558 commercial, rental, residential and industrial properties out of over 42,000 taxable properties in Mohali. (HT Photo)

With this, the civic body has already collected 79% of its annual property target of ₹38.5 crore. Notably, the authorities managed to collect ₹19.87 crore property tax in September alone, including ₹6.17 crore tax on Monday, which was the last day to pay tax with a 10% rebate, available from April 1 till September 30, 2024.

According to officials, the civic body received tax from 20,558 commercial, rental, residential and industrial properties out of over 42,000 taxable properties in Mohali.

Mohali Walk Mall paid the second highest property tax of ₹55 lakh, followed by ALC District One, which paid ₹44 lakh. While Fortis Hospital paid ₹33 lakh property tax, Net Smartz Square paid the fifth highest property tax of ₹25 lakh.

Notably, PSEB paid ₹20 lakh, PUDA ₹19 lakh, Kalyan Jewellers ₹18 lakh and Cosmo Hospital ₹15 lakh. “We had launched a rigorous property tax collection campaign, putting out newspaper and outdoor advertisements. Moreover, several camps were organised by MC to assist people in paying their taxes. We will now put out more advertisements to motivate people to pay their property tax well in time to avoid penalties,” MC commissioner T Benith said.

However, the MC has been struggling to get the amount cleared from various government offices, including police.

During last financial year (2023-24), MC had collected ₹37 crore property tax against the target of ₹35 crore.

Before this, the civic body earned ₹33 crore tax in the financial year 2022-23 against the target of ₹22 crore.

However, tax collection got hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, when MC could collect only ₹24 crore in 2021-22 against the target of ₹28 crore. Similarly, it fell short of the ₹28 crore in 2020-21 by collecting only ₹21 crore.