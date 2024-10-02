Menu Explore
Mohali MC collects 30 cr in six months against 38.5-cr annual target

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Oct 02, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Mohali Walk Mall paid the second highest property tax of ₹55 lakh, followed by ALC District One, Mohali which paid ₹44 lakh

Mohali municipal corporation has raked in 30 crore as property tax in the first six months of financial year 2024-25, with CP-67 Mall standing out as the top taxpayer, having paid 2.52 crore.

According to officials, the civic body received tax from 20,558 commercial, rental, residential and industrial properties out of over 42,000 taxable properties in Mohali. (HT Photo)
According to officials, the civic body received tax from 20,558 commercial, rental, residential and industrial properties out of over 42,000 taxable properties in Mohali.

With this, the civic body has already collected 79% of its annual property target of 38.5 crore. Notably, the authorities managed to collect 19.87 crore property tax in September alone, including 6.17 crore tax on Monday, which was the last day to pay tax with a 10% rebate, available from April 1 till September 30, 2024.

According to officials, the civic body received tax from 20,558 commercial, rental, residential and industrial properties out of over 42,000 taxable properties in Mohali.

Mohali Walk Mall paid the second highest property tax of 55 lakh, followed by ALC District One, which paid 44 lakh. While Fortis Hospital paid 33 lakh property tax, Net Smartz Square paid the fifth highest property tax of 25 lakh.

Notably, PSEB paid 20 lakh, PUDA 19 lakh, Kalyan Jewellers 18 lakh and Cosmo Hospital 15 lakh. “We had launched a rigorous property tax collection campaign, putting out newspaper and outdoor advertisements. Moreover, several camps were organised by MC to assist people in paying their taxes. We will now put out more advertisements to motivate people to pay their property tax well in time to avoid penalties,” MC commissioner T Benith said.

"We had launched a rigorous property tax collection campaign, putting out newspaper and outdoor advertisements. Moreover, several camps were organised by MC to assist people in paying their taxes. We will now put out more advertisements to motivate people to pay their property tax well in time to avoid penalties," MC commissioner T Benith said.

However, the MC has been struggling to get the amount cleared from various government offices, including police.

During last financial year (2023-24), MC had collected 37 crore property tax against the target of 35 crore.

Before this, the civic body earned 33 crore tax in the financial year 2022-23 against the target of 22 crore.

However, tax collection got hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, when MC could collect only 24 crore in 2021-22 against the target of 28 crore. Similarly, it fell short of the 28 crore in 2020-21 by collecting only 21 crore.

