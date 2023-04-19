Mohali MC collected highest property tax in Punjab during 2022-23 fiscal

The city municipal corporation (MC) bagged the top spot in state for a record collection of property tax for the 2022-23 fiscal. The budget allocated for 2022-23 fiscal as approved by the Punjab government for Mohali MC was ₹ 22 crore. (Shutterstock)

The civic body collected ₹33.36 crore during the 2022-23 fiscal, followed by Patiala MC that had a collection of ₹19.34 crores and Zirakpur MC with a collection of ₹17.38 crore.

Municipal commissioner Navjot Kaur said the performance for the urban local bodies (ULB) was released by the Punjab government here on Tuesday.

Kaur said the civic body has collected a record ₹33.36 crore property tax from the defaulters by March-end. Building on this, the MC has proposed a collection of ₹33 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal budget.

The budget allocated for 2022-23 fiscal as approved by the Punjab government for Mohali MC was ₹22 crore. Kaur said the MC this year sealed the defaulter units that forced the commercial property owners to deposit the pending property tax.

Besides, Derabassi and Kurali MCs came in first and second spots with highest property tax collection under the semi-urban centre category. The former collected ₹2.11 crore, whereas the latter had a collection of ₹1.19 crore.