Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Mohali MC, DBEE to hold placement drive today

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 09:22 am IST

The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), in collaboration with the Mohali municipal corporation will organise a placement camp on July 24. The camp will be held from 10 am to 1 pm at Room Number 461, third floor, District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, Mohali. Interested candidates can register online by visiting: https://forms.gle/YJT3mE3E4iKxJNEV8.

The age requirement is between 18 and 30 years and the minimum qualification required is 12th pass or graduation, depending on the role. (HT File)

Participating companies include Jindal Power Corporation, Chandigarh, Berkley Skoda, Panchkula, More Retail (Amazon), Super Steels, Protalk Solutions Private Limiter and QuarkCity India Private Limited. These companies will be recruiting for various positions including ASM (sales), sales consultants, peon, security guard, HR executive, driver, dentor, painter, pickers and movers, lab assistant (railway manufacturing unit), and customer care executive.

Selected candidates will be offered salaries ranging from 14,500 to 20,000 per month, depending on the company. Job locations will include Chandigarh, Mohali, Kharar, Panchkula, and Zirakpur. Both male and female candidates are eligible to participate. The age requirement is between 18 and 30 years and the minimum qualification required is 12th pass or graduation, depending on the role.

Deputy director of DBEE, SAS Nagar, Harpreet Singh Manshahia, informed that the initiative is aimed at providing employment opportunities to youth, with participation from several reputed companies.

