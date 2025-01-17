Mohali: MC finance panel issues work orders for projects worth 7.6cr

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting of the Mohali municipal corporation, chaired by mayor Amarjit Singh Jitni Sidhu, issued work orders for previously approved projects worth ₹7.6 crore and approved new development estimates worth ₹3.62 crore on Thursday. The key projects which have been approved include installation of new traffic signals in Sector 74 and Sectors 90-91, procurement of an additional funeral van for Mohali’s cremation ground, handing over municipal libraries to social welfare organisations, among others. (HT Photo)

The meeting was attended by senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, municipal commissioner T Benith, councillors Jasbir Singh Manku and Anuradha Anand, and other officials.

The key projects which have been approved include installation of new traffic signals in Sector 74 and Sectors 90-91, procurement of an additional funeral van for Mohali’s cremation ground, handing over municipal libraries to social welfare organisations, maintenance of green belts from Bawa White House to Jagatpura entry, construction of a yoga shed in Silvy Park,beginning solid waste management work at the dumping point in Phase 8-B, and construction of sheds at the Phase-10 mini-market and Jagatpura dumping point.

Meanwhile, the mayor held a separate meeting with the sanitation department and also summoned representatives of the mechanical sweeping contractor. He instructed them to ensure wall-to-wall mechanical sweeping on main roads and clean Industrial Area, Phase 8-B, where work is reportedly lagging.

The mayor also directed the officials to personally monitor the quality of all ongoing projects and not compromise on working standards.