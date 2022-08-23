Mohali MC seals 3 shops in Phase 7 over pending property tax

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) on Monday sealed one shop-cum-flat (SCF) and two booths in Phase 7 after their owners failed to pay pending property tax.

Officials said SCF number 129 and booth numbers 31 and 92 were sealer. They added owners of these properties owe around ₹4 lakh to the civic body.

MC superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsia, said, “Owners of the three shops failed to deposit property tax despite notices and reminders. There were some more defaulters, but they paid up today.”

The civic body had issued notices to tax defaulters under Sections 137 and 138 of the Municipal Corporation Act and gave them 10 days to clear the dues. The sealing drive was initiated after they failed to pay up, officials said.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Valuables stolen from photographer’s car

Thieves stole valuables from a car parked on the Sector 19/27 dividing road after breaking its window. The complainant, Bhag Chand, a resident of Shimla, who works as a photographer, said the stolen items include a video recorder, a camera and a CPU. A theft case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Man held while stealing from GMSH-16

A man from Kishangarh village was caught red-handed while stealing a welding set from GMSH-16. The accused, identified as Chandan Patel, has been booked for theft at the Sector 17 police station.

CMA president calls on Purohit

Gursimran Singh Oberoi, president, and Abhishek Gupta, general secretary of Chandigarh Management Association (CMA), called upon Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday. Gursimran and Abhishek said the purpose of the meeting with Purohit is to join hands with the administration to handle various societal problems and work together.

Preparations for IAF’s air show at Sukhna lake in full swing

Preparations are in full swing for an air show of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to be held at Sukhna lake on October 6 and 8. On Monday, during the second coordination meeting of the UT administration and the IAF, held under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal at UT secretariat here, it was informed that the show would be conducted for over an hour, which would include advance fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters and Suryakiran aerobatics team. After the meeting, the team visited the Sukhna lake site to work out finer details and modalities.

Malhar Utsav : Dhananjay Joshi creates musical aura at Pracheen Kala Kendra

A four-day Malhar Utsav— from August 22 to August 25— is being organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra at ML Koser Indoor auditorium of the kendra in Sector 35-B. The event features artists Dhananjay Joshi (vocal), Joydeep Ghosh (sarod), Sumit Singh Padam (sitar) and Rama Sunder Ranganathan (vocal). While the inaugural day was studded with soulful vocal recital by Dhananjay Joshi, sarod exponent Pandit Joydeep Ghosh will perform on Tuesday. Joshi is a vocalist and professor of physics at MGM college. He was accompanied by Mehmood Khan on tabla and Kurukshetra-based harmonium player Tarun Joshi. Registrar of the kendra Shobha Koser, along with secretary Sajal Koser, honoured the artists.

AB holds event for blind kids at senior citizen home

The National Association for the Blind (NAB), Chandigarh, in association with Chandigarh Child and Women Development Corp (CCWDC), organised a function at the auditorium of Senior Citizen Home in Sector 43-A on Monday. Divine Eyes, a musical group comprising visually-challenged people, enthralled the audience with their performance.

PU IAS centre starting new batch

Panjab University’s Centre for IAS and other competitive examinations is commencing the IAS (preliminary) batch for preparation for the upcoming UPSC examination. The registrations will begin on August 22 in online mode and the last date for registering is August 29. Admission to the IAS (preliminary) batch will be based on an entrance test to be held on August 30. The classes are scheduled to start from September 13 and the duration of the course will be 3.5 months. HTC

CGC Landran holds orientation ceremony

Chandigarh Group of College (CGC), Landran, welcomed and inducted new students on campus, through an orientation ceremony for the new academic session 2022. The fresh batch of students drawn from across the country are pursuing courses in engineering, management, pharmacy, biotechnology, hotel management, among others.

4-day tourney to start at Chandigarh Golf Club today

As many as 84 amateur golfers will converge at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Tuesday morning to compete in the Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship which will conclude on August 26. According to the organisers, the mid way cut will be applied after two rounds and the top 50 plus ties will play the final two rounds. The Indian Golf Union-backed tournament will be inaugurated by the vice-president of Chandigarh Golf Club Dr GS Kochhar at 6.45 am.