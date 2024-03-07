Mohali MC seals two industrial units over unpaid property tax

A team of municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday sealed two industrial plots for not paying the property tax. “We will recover the default amount soon and will surpass the target,” Mohali MC superintendent said. (HT File Photo)

An enforcement team headed by MC superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsi sealed an industrial unit located on plot number C-110 in Phase 7. “Around ₹40 lakh property tax pertaining to C-110 plot is pending since the financial year 2019-20. After repeated warnings and notices, we have finally sealed the property now,” Kalsi said.

MC also sealed industrial plot number 433A, located in Phase 9, as around ₹50,000 was pending against it since the financial year 2019-20.

After MC could only recover ₹30.71 crore property tax against the target of ₹35 crore for financial year 2023-24, it has issued around 2,000 notices to the defaulters in the past six days and has initiated a drive to seal the properties of chronic defaulters.

“We will recover the default amount soon and will surpass the target,” the superintendent said.