Mohali MC shoots off notice to Sector-67 mall for digging on road sans permit

The municipal corporation (MC) has cracked the whip on CP 67 Mall for excavating a 40-metre road behind the mall without permission. The MC has issued a notice directing the mall authorities to repair the damaged road and footpath within three days or face action. CP 67 Mall has now started repairing the dug up road. (HT Photo)

In the notice, the MC engineer alleged that the excavation caused trouble to the commuters and financial loss to the civic body. “Due to road damage, commuters are facing problems. Moreover, the act has maligned the image of the MC. You have violated the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and hence you are directed to repair the road within three days or face action,” the notice, addressed to the mall manager, read.

A senior MC official said if the mall officials fail to repair the road within the given timeframe, a fine may be imposed as per the MC Act.

MC superintending engineer Naresh Batta said that civic body teams had visited the site, and appropriate action will be taken.

Mall owner Umang Jindal, meanwhile, said, “The road was mistakenly excavated due to some miscommunication with the team. We have repaired the road now.”

Earlier on Saturday, a team of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had visited the site to evaluate the damage and ascertain the jurisdiction. After finding that the digging was done on the internal road of Sector-67, the authority informed MC officials for further action.