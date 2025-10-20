Mohali MC to expand its limits as new sectors to come in its fold

The Punjab local government department is all set to extend the jurisdiction of the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) and bring several newly developed sectors and housing projects under its purview.

The areas slated for inclusion comprise Aerocity, IT City, Sectors 81, 82, 90, 91, 92, 94, and 86 to 89. Besides, multiple private housing projects such as TDI City and developments in Sectors 119, 118, 117, 116, 92, and 74-A, along with Green Enclave and Sector 66 Alfa (projects approved by GMADA and the Punjab government), the area up to the railway line, and the Bulk Market are also expected to come in its fold. A formal notification to this effect is expected in the first week of November.

What this means is that the MC will take over the responsibility of sanitation, and maintenance of parks, streetlights, and roads in these areas. At present, these services are managed by GMADA or private contractors. For residents, it should come as good news as areas under MC see more accountability compared to those under private contractors.

Demarcation to be done before 2026 MC polls

Currently, the Mohali MC oversees 50 wards. With the proposed expansion, this number is likely to rise by approximately 70 wards. The revised ward structure is expected to be finalised following the official notification, well before the next civic body elections scheduled for 2026.

A senior civic body official confirmed the development, stating, “We are expecting the notification in the first week of November. Once the areas are officially included, we will begin working on the restructuring of wards after holding discussions.”

He further said that a case is also going on in the Punjab and Haryana high court, where the next date of hearing is fixed for November 2, and the notification will be issued before it.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the move addresses a long-standing demand of residents in these developing areas. “It has been a persistent request from residents to be included within the MC limits for better civic development. We are hopeful the notification will be issued by the first week of November,” he said.

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi added, “The boundary revision aims to include adjoining areas that have seen significant development in recent years, ensuring that residents receive proper civic amenities and urban infrastructure.”

The latest move is not without precedent. In early 2022, in the Congress-led MC House, a proposal to expand Mohali’s municipal boundaries was approved and submitted to the local government department. However, no action was taken until social activist Ram Kumar filed a petition in court. In response, the government submitted an affidavit in December 2024, promising a decision within six months—a deadline that expired in May this year. A contempt petition filed by Ram Kumar was heard on June 28, with the next court hearing scheduled for November 2.

City envisioned as an industrial hub

Mohali was established following the trifurcation of Punjab in the 1960s, when Chandigarh was designated as a Union Territory. Originally conceived as an industrial hub around Mohali village in 1967, the area gradually expanded to accommodate growing residential needs. The foundation stone of the township—named Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar—was laid on November 1, 1975, by then chief minister Giani Zail Singh. In 1984, a notified area committee was constituted with 25 wards. This evolved into a municipal council with 31 wards in 1996, which functioned until 2011, when the MC was formed. With the city’s rapid growth, the number of wards increased to 50. The first MC elections were held in 2015.