Mohali: Men who snatched PCS officers’ car came in vehicle with fake number plates

Three days after the car of a Punjab Civil Services’ (PCS) officer was snatched at gunpoint on the road dividing Sectors 86 and 87 in Mohali, police are still groping in the dark for clues.

On December 8, at around 10.45, Rajesh Tripathi, the additional secretary of information technology, was returning to his official residence in Purab Premium Apartments, Sector 88, from Phase 11 in Mohali when the incident took place. The car snatchers had come in a Maruti Swift and waylaid the officer’s Ertiga. Police have now ascertained that the number plates of the accused’s car was fake.

Investigating officer Amrik Singh said, “We have not got any leads so far, but after examining the closed-circuit television camera footage, we got to know that the car went towards Banur side. We are now checking the CCTV footages at Patiala, Rajpura and Ambal. Four teams of the police are on job.”