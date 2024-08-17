 Mohali MLA launches ₹2.62-crore sewer project - Hindustan Times
Mohali MLA launches 2.62-crore sewer project

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 17, 2024 09:54 AM IST

The project includes laying new sewer lines and repairing existing ones in Mohali, starting from Phase 4 near Kalgidhar Sahib gurdwara

To address the city’s sewer and stormwater pipeline issues, MLA Kulwant Singh inaugurated a 2.62-crore project on Friday.

MLA Kulwant Singh also launched a project to lay a 135-metre sewer line along the dividing road between Phase 3B1 and Phase 3B2 in Mohali, particularly benefiting shops in that area. (HT Photo)
The project includes laying new sewer lines and repairing existing ones, starting from Phase 4 near Kalgidhar Sahib gurdwara. Approximately 365 metres of new sewer line will be installed in Phase 4. Singh also launched a project to lay a 135-metre sewer line along the dividing road between Phase 3B1 and Phase 3B2, particularly benefiting shops in that area.

The MLA said sewage had been entering the Lakhnaur Choe through the stormwater system due to damaged pipelines and malfunctioning sewer lines. To address this, the department of water supply and sanitation was instructed to take action. A survey conducted by the department identified broken sewer pipes and improper household connections to the stormwater system as the main causes. After a thorough analysis, the project was planned and is now underway.

Singh further stated that in addition to the current projects, storm pipelines will also be repaired in Phases 3B1, 3B2, 4, 5 and 7; Sectors 70 and 71, and Mataur village. Once completed, the sewer water from these areas will be diverted to the STP, preventing it from entering Lakhnaur Choe.

The MLA assured Mohali residents that the state government was committed to improving the city. Ongoing projects, including the installation of cameras, construction of roundabouts and road widening, were aimed at enhancing safety and providing significant relief to city residents, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali MLA launches 2.62-crore sewer project
