 Mohali: Month on, forensics says no gunshots fired at Mataur SHO's car
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali/rupnagar

May 21, 2024 06:12 AM IST

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali/rupnagar
May 21, 2024 06:12 AM IST

A senior cop, meanwhile, said that it is possible that some gang, active in the area, may have pelted stones at the car in a bid to rob its occupants

A month after Rupnagar police booked an unidentified assailant for firing at the car of Mataur SHO inspector Gabbar Singh near Dhianpura village flyover on the Kurali-Morinda bypass, forensic reports ruled out the possibility of gunshots having been fired.

Investigating teams too had not found any bullet shells at the spot, which had no closed-circuit television cameras around. (HT Photo)
Investigating teams too had not found any bullet shells at the spot, which had no closed-circuit television cameras around. (HT Photo)

Investigating teams too had not found any bullet shells at the spot, which had no closed-circuit television cameras around.

A senior cop, meanwhile, said that it is possible that some gang, active in the area, may have pelted stones at the car in a bid to rob its occupants.

As per sources, the Rupnagar police will now be recommending cancellation of the FIR.

Inspector Gabbar Singh, who lives in Rupnagar, was in his private bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio car with his gunman, when he was allegedly fired upon around 11pm on April 11. He had, however, not informed the police control room immediately and instead waited till the next day to do so.

The Mataur SHO, who is a national-level hockey player, had received some threats last year too following which the police department had provided him with two gunmen.

In 2015, when he was serving as the CIA in-charge in Rupnagar, members of Rupnagar’s Jassi gang had tried to run him over with a car. Though he survived the attack, he suffered injuries on both legs. Five persons were arrested for attempt-to-murder in this case.

Following the April 11 incident, the inspector said that someone seemed to be holding a grudge against him due to his official actions. Two days after the suspected attack, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under DIG Ropar, including Mohali Special Branch DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu and Inspector Shiv Kumar.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Month on, forensics says no gunshots fired at Mataur SHO’s car

