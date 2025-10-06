Mohali: Nayagaon gets a petrol pump

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has established a petrol pump in Nayagaon, located in Mohali district. This development comes as a major relief to the residents of the area, who previously had to travel to Chandigarh to refuel their vehicles. This development comes as a major relief to the residents of the area, who previously had to travel to Chandigarh to refuel their vehicles. (HT Photo for representation)

The petrol pump was inaugurated by Anuj Jain, director (Finance), IOCL, in the presence of Ashutosh Gupta, executive director and state head, IOCL Punjab State Office (PSO).

Speaking on the occasion, Jain said, “Nayagaon has witnessed rapid development and population growth in recent years. Yet, the absence of a nearby fuel station posed a daily inconvenience for residents. With the opening of this new IOCL petrol pump, we aim to provide seamless access to quality fuel, saving both time and travel for commuters. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to customer convenience and infrastructure development.”