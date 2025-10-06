Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mohali: Nayagaon gets a petrol pump

    The petrol pump was inaugurated by Anuj Jain, director (Finance), IOCL, in the presence of Ashutosh Gupta, executive director and state head, IOCL Punjab State Office (PSO)

    Published on: Oct 6, 2025 6:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has established a petrol pump in Nayagaon, located in Mohali district. This development comes as a major relief to the residents of the area, who previously had to travel to Chandigarh to refuel their vehicles.

    This development comes as a major relief to the residents of the area, who previously had to travel to Chandigarh to refuel their vehicles. (HT Photo for representation)
    This development comes as a major relief to the residents of the area, who previously had to travel to Chandigarh to refuel their vehicles. (HT Photo for representation)

    The petrol pump was inaugurated by Anuj Jain, director (Finance), IOCL, in the presence of Ashutosh Gupta, executive director and state head, IOCL Punjab State Office (PSO).

    Speaking on the occasion, Jain said, “Nayagaon has witnessed rapid development and population growth in recent years. Yet, the absence of a nearby fuel station posed a daily inconvenience for residents. With the opening of this new IOCL petrol pump, we aim to provide seamless access to quality fuel, saving both time and travel for commuters. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to customer convenience and infrastructure development.”

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: Nayagaon Gets A Petrol Pump
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes