Mohali: Only 2 staffers at Banur block primary education office to oversee 85 schools

Block Primary Education Office (BPEO) in Banur is grappling with an acute shortage of non teaching staff, affecting its ability to manage day-to-day operations and resulting in significant delays in salary disbursement to hundreds of teachers. The office, which oversees 56 primary schools and 29 middle, high, and secondary schools in the block, is currently operating with just two employees (an accountant and a peon), and one block primary education officer. (HT File)

The office, which oversees 56 primary schools and 29 middle, high, and secondary schools in the block, is currently operating with just two employees (an accountant and a peon), and one block primary education officer. Of the two staff members, the peon is visually impaired, further limiting workforce capacity.

The schools are located in Mohali district and some in Banur. Every month, the disbursal of teachers’ salaries is delayed by more than 10 days, causing frustration among the teaching staff. In the 56 primary schools alone, there are nearly 300 teachers who depend on the BPEO for processing their salaries and addressing administrative issues. The office also manages grants and other financial transactions for the 29 middle, high, and secondary schools under its jurisdiction.

Currently, the posts of two data entry operators, one mid-day meal coordinator, and one Physical Training Instructor (PTI) remain vacant, further compounding the pressure on the limited staff.

“Each month our salaries are delayed because there’s only one accountant managing salary records for over 300 teachers,” said a primary school teacher on condition of anonymity. “Despite several complaints, no action has been taken.”

A senior official at the BPEO confirmed the challenges, stating, “We have repeatedly written to higher authorities about the urgent need for staff, but no action has been taken so far. The biggest issue we are facing is the consistent delay in salary processing.”

When contacted, Gurinder Sodhi, director, Secondary Schools, Punjab, said, “We will be soon filling the posts as we have already sought report from various BPE offices.”