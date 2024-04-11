Mohali: ‘Our Lady of Miracles’ Catholic church inaugurated in Togan

Catholic church “Our Lady of Miracles” was inaugurated at Mohali’s Togan village on Wednesday. Harold Carver, the director of St Stephen’s School, who oversaw the construction of the church, offered it to the Catholic Diocese of Simla Chandigarh under the patronage of bishop Reverend Ignatius Mascarenhas. (HT Photo)

Built by the Carver family, the church boasts a stunning Gothic architectural style, with captivating interiors. Stained-glass windows and paintings with holy images are among the church’s primary attractions.

Oswald Cardinal Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay, who was the main celebrant of the holy mass, blessed and dedicated the church. As many as 11 bishops and 100 priests from all over the country participated in the holy mass.

The Carver family, under the leadership of Harold Carver and Diana Carver, executed the vision of building as a house of worship in this part of the diocese.