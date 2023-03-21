Mohali police arrest drug addicts who collected ‘donations for langar’

Three days after two men snatched a woman’s gold chain after entering her house in Zirakpur, seeking donations for langar, police arrested the accused on Sunday. Mohali police said the accused used to visit different areas and approached houses for donations for langars, but used the money to buy drugs. (Getty Images)

Identified as Inder Singh of Kapurthala, currently residing in Kharar, and Kumar Kumar Jha of Pabhat, Zirakpur, the accused were present in the same area when they were spotted by the woman and caught.

Investigating officer (IO) Rajesh Chauhan said the victim, Saloni, a resident of VIP Road, Zirakpur, had gone to the nearby market when she saw the accused sitting on a motorcycle near a park. She informed the police, who, acting swiftly, responded to the scene and nabbed the accused.

The IO said the accused used to visit different areas and approached houses for donations for langars, but used the money to buy drugs.

In her complaint, Saloni had told the police that two men visited her house on March 14 for langar donations and she had paid them.

But the duo returned to her house on March 16. As she was attending to the men, one of them restrained her and another snatched her gold chain, following which they both fled the spot.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching), 452 (house-trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Zirakpur police station on her complaint.