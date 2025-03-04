Mohali police arrest Rajasthan man for posing as IAS officer

Phase-1 police on Sunday arrested a Rajasthan-based man for posing as an IAS officer with the intention of duping victims by promising them government jobs. The accused in police custody in Mohali on Monday. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Pawan Kumar of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

Kumar was arrested following the complaint of Sangita, manager of a hotel in Phase-5, where the accused was staying along with two other men, identified as Vikas and Parmanand, both residents of Hisar, Haryana.

Sangita became suspicious after the accused reached the said hotel on February 24, along with the two other men, and allegedly submitted a fake ID.

The complainant found that the photo on his ID did not match the accused, who claimed to be an IAS officer.

He stayed in the hotel for four days, after which Sangita asked him to submit his original identity card. While the other two men submitted their identity cards and continued to stay in the hotel, the accused shifted to another hotel but did not share his ID card.

However, he continued to visit Vikas and Parmanand in the same hotel.

Suspecting foul play, Sangita informed the police, who busted Kumar’s charade and also recovered a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car, sporting stickers “Government of India” and “on government duty”. The accused had also installed white curtains inside the car. When interrogated, Vikas and Parmanand told police that the accused had promised them jobs in Railways.

Police recovered multiple fake government department cards from the accused.

He was booked under Sections 204, 205, 336, 339, 340, 418 and 419 of the BNS at the Phase-1 police station.