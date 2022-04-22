Mohali police book man for raping employer nearly 4 years after complaint
Nearly four years after a 38-year-old woman accused her 32-year-old employee of raping her in October 2018, the Mohali police have finally booked him.
Mataur station house officer (SHO) Naveen Pal Singh said the woman had lodged a complaint with the senior superintendent of police (SSP). Following this, an inquiry was initiated by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City -1), but it took time to collect the evidence and record the statements. As the probe concluded, legal opinion was taken and a case was registered, Singh said.
The woman, who is married, had alleged that she had hired the accused to work at her private health care company in Mohali.
Hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the accused eventually became friends with her. One day, he drugged her by serving her a spiked cold drink and raped her. He also clicked her pictures and used them to extort money on several occasions.
On her complaint, police have lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating) and 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Information Technology Act. The SHO said the accused was at large and will be arrested soon.
-
GMADA readies layout plan for straightening deadly curve on Airport Road
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has readied the layout plan for straightening out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on Airport Road. GMADA chief engineer Balwinder Singh said, “We have got the layout plan for the road from the district town planner and are waiting for the final nod from higher authorities before proceeding with it.”
-
AAP plea against mayoral polls filed with altered documents: Chandigarh DC tells HC
The Chandigarh deputy commissioner on Thursday claimed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who have challenged elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, filed the plea with “manipulated documents”. The DC's response came on a plea filed by AAP candidates, who lost the election to all three posts on January 8 and are seeking its quashing.
-
Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel
Engagement celebrations turned sour after the wallet of the bride's brother was stolen at a hotel in Sector 43 on Wednesday. According to police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride's brother realised Naveen Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan's wallet was stolen. Police are scanning the hotel's CCTV cameras for clues about the thief, who has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.
-
Three booked for grabbing Zirakpur hotel, threatening to kill owner
The Zirakpur police have booked three men for grabbing the hotel of a debt-ridden businessman and threatening to kill The victim, Ishan Sharma. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh Saluja, both residents of Lajpat Nagar, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The victim, Ishan Sharma, lives in Sector 7, Panchkula, and owns Hotel Almeida in Zirakpur.
-
Students protesting on campus required to carry ID cards: Panjab University
Panjab University on Thursday made it compulsory for students to carry their ID cards while participating in any protest on the campus. Student bodies had also organised a joint protest earlier this month. Students For Society president Sandeep said it was a direct attack on students' democratic rights. PU DUI Renu Vig said, “Students have been advised to carry their ID cards with them only to ensure there are no outsiders on the campus.”
