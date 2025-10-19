Mohali police bust bike theft gang

Police have arrested three members of a motorcycle theft gang involved in multiple cases of bike theft and mobile snatching, recovering 10 stolen motorcycles with fake number plates and five mobile phones from their possession. The accused have been identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Tinku, Gaurav Kumar and Shubham Pandey.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said the breakthrough came under the supervision of DSP (Dera Bassi) Bikramjit Singh Brar during a joint operation carried out by the anti-narcotics cell and Dera Bassi Police.

The case began when Aditya Kumar, a resident of Pandwala village, lodged a complaint on October 11 stating that his silver Splendor motorcycle (UP-19-J-9938) was stolen near the Mubarikpur liquor vend on October 5. Acting swiftly, police registered a case under Section 303(2) of BNS at the Dera Bassi police station and formed a special team to trace the culprits.

During a naka (checkpoint) at Focal Point T-Point, Mubarikpur, police intercepted a man riding a silver Splendor bike with a fake registration plate (PB-70-F-4709). The rider, identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Tinku, failed to produce ownership documents and was arrested on the spot.

His interrogation led police to his associates Gaurav Kumar and Shubham Pandey, both residents of Dera Bassi who were later arrested near the ESI Hospital, Mubarikpur, along with two more motorcycles. Their disclosures helped police recover seven additional stolen motorcycles and five snatched mobile phones.

According to SSP Hans, Gaurav Kumar was the mastermind who used a master key to steal parked motorcycles, later using fake registration numbers for committing snatching incidents. The gang was also attempting to prepare forged ownership papers but had not succeeded.

Police have obtained the remand of the accused for further interrogation, expecting more recoveries and revelations in the coming days.