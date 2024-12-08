Menu Explore
Mohali police bust snatchers gang targeting women

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 08, 2024 10:05 PM IST

As many as 51 snatched mobile phones were recovered from the accused, who would flee on stolen motorcycles after attacking the victims, said Mohali police

In a major breakthrough, Kharar police on Friday arrested three snatchers who had been targeting pedestrians and cyclists, mainly women.

The stolen mobile phones recovered from the accused. (HT Photo)

As many as 51 snatched mobile phones were recovered from the accused, who would flee on stolen motorcycles after attacking the victims, said police.

A total of three stolen motorcycles, used in the crimes, were recovered from the accused, identified as Gaurav Kumar, Bhupinder Singh and Nitish Kumar, all resident of Kurali.

With their arrest, Kharar police have solved four snatching cases registered at the Kharar City police station this year. Police will now investigate their involvement in similar crimes in other districts too. DSP Karan Sandhu said there was a possibility of further recovery from the gang.

Earlier on November 29, Phase-8 police had busted another gang of snatchers, who would also target pedestrians in Mohali and Chandigarh.

The arrest of three gang members had led to the recovery of 15 stolen mobile phones.

