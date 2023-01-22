Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali police challan 79 traffic violators, impound 13 vehicles

Mohali police challan 79 traffic violators, impound 13 vehicles

Mohali police laid a total of 21 check posts around the city, where 734 commuters were stopped and those found violating traffic rules

The challaning teams were led and supervised by senior police officials, including DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg. (HT Photo)
As part of its Operation Eagle-2, the Mohali police on Saturday issued challans to 79 traffic violators and impounded 13 vehicles.

Police laid a total of 21 check posts around the city, where 734 commuters were stopped and those found violating traffic rules, including driving without helmets, indulging in triple riding and driving on the wrong side, were challaned.

The teams were led and supervised by senior police officials, including DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg. Garg said the drive will continue in view of Republic Day.

