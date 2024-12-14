Mohali police crack down on drunk driving, issue 31 challans

To curb drunk driving, Mohali traffic police set up special nakas at five locations across the city on Friday night, issuing over 500 challans for various traffic violations, including 31 challans to offenders of drunk and drive. Two vehicles were also impounded during the drive. The operation involved the active participation of senior officials of Mohali police, including the SP, three DSPs, five SHOs and other cops, who were deployed at each naka to ensure strict enforcement. (HT)

The DSP emphasised that a strict vigil is being maintained to identify and penalise individuals driving under the influence of alcohol.