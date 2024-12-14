Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali police crack down on drunk driving, issue 31 challans

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 14, 2024 09:28 AM IST

The checkpoints by Mohali traffic police were set up at key locations, including T-point Siswan, Toll Tax Bhago Majra, Chhatt Lights, Kanor village, Jagatpura village and Verka Chowk

To curb drunk driving, Mohali traffic police set up special nakas at five locations across the city on Friday night, issuing over 500 challans for various traffic violations, including 31 challans to offenders of drunk and drive. Two vehicles were also impounded during the drive.

The operation involved the active participation of senior officials of Mohali police, including the SP, three DSPs, five SHOs and other cops, who were deployed at each naka to ensure strict enforcement. (HT)
The operation involved the active participation of senior officials of Mohali police, including the SP, three DSPs, five SHOs and other cops, who were deployed at each naka to ensure strict enforcement. (HT)

Deputy superintendent of police (Traffic) Karnail Singh said, “A special drive was carried out on the directions of SSP Mohali Deepak Pareek on Friday night to target traffic violators. As many as 31 challans were issued for drunk driving.”

The checkpoints were set up at key locations, including T-point Siswan, Toll Tax Bhago Majra, Chhatt Lights, Kanor village, Jagatpura village and Verka Chowk. The operation involved the active participation of senior officials, including the SP, three DSPs, five SHOs and other cops, who were deployed at each naka to ensure strict enforcement.

The DSP emphasised that a strict vigil is being maintained to identify and penalise individuals driving under the influence of alcohol.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On