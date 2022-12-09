Mohali police crack the whip on drunk driving; challan 14 in late-night drive

Tightening the noose around drunk drivers, the Mohali traffic police challaned 14 offenders and impounded eight vehicles during special nakas on Wednesday.

Jagjit Singh Jallah, superintendent of police (SP, traffic), Mohali, said, “The special drive was conducted on Wednesday night. We issued around 100 challans for various traffic violations, including 14 for drunk driving. Eight vehicles were also impounded. The drive will continue in the coming days.”

The special nakas were set up near the entry points of the city, where most cases of drunk driving are reported.

Jallah said liquor was cheaper in Chandigarh and Panchkula. “In such a situation, liquor smuggling was prevalent in the area and especially increases manifold ahead of festivals.”

“Strict vigil is being maintained to catch those who drink and drive. No person can take liquor more than the permissible limit into the city without permission. There is a provision of fine and imprisonment for violators,” he added.