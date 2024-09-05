Mohali: Police gets rented flat vacated from Punjabi singer

Police on Tuesday vacated a rented accommodation in Wembley Society, Sector 91, from the possession of famous Punjabi singer Sarthi Kaushik popularly known as Sarthi K. The court has also asked the singer to pay the pending rent of ₹ 20 lakh, including interest, to the property owner for the accommodation in Wembley Society, Sector 91, Mohali. (HT Photo)

The court has also asked the singer to pay the pending rent of ₹20 lakh, including interest, to the property owner.

Davinder Singh Saini, 68, of Phase-4, Mohali had filed a petition against Sarthi Kaushik and his wife Radhika Kaushal, seeking their eviction from his flat.

After the court of PCS Vaishnavi Sikka ordered eviction of the singer from the said flat on April 1, 2024.

The bailiff informed the court that the police help would be required following which Sohana police got the house vacated on Tuesday.

Saini claimed that the singer and his wife were inducted as tenants through a rent agreement dated November 1, 2018 for a period of three years at ₹15,000 per month with an increase of 10% per annum.

He averred that the respondents were also liable to pay society monthly charges/house tax and other taxes along with electricity and water charges as per their actual consumption.

The petitioner alleged that not only did the respondents failed to vacate the suit premises after the legal notice dated November 23, 2022, they were in arrears of rent from the date of tenancy along with the arrears of maintenance charges to the tune of ₹1,25,000.

The respondents however claimed that they were in possession of the said flat since 2015 at a settled rate of rent of ₹15,000.

They contended that they paid the rent upto April 2022 to the manager of the petitioner namely Rakesh Kumar and also stated that they are ready to make the payment of outstanding rent with effect from May 2022 onwards.

However, the court directed the respondents to handover the vacant possession of the said flat to the petitioner.

“Petitioner is also held entitled to recover ₹20,15,540, being arrears of rent alongwith interest and maintenance charges till April 1,2024,” the court stated.

Sarthi K last month suffered a cardiac arrest while he was in Mississauga, Canada.