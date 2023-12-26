Mohali: Police yet to arrest Landran Road carjacking accused

Two days after miscreants snatched a 30-year-old Mohali resident’s car after opening fire at him at Landran Road on Saturday night, police are yet to arrest the accused. lice yet to arrest Landran Road carjacking accused. (ht)

The police had recovered the car on Sunday.

In his complaint Akashdeep Singh, a property dealer, said that he was on his way home from a party in Sector 68 when the incident took place. He said around 11.30pm, while travelling on Landran Road, beyond the Sector 86-87 Chowk, a Maruti Swift Dzire car trailing him suddenly overtook and one of its occupants opened fire at him. He halted the car, stepped out, and sprinted towards the fields alongside the road to ensure his safety. The complainant said that the accused, with sharp-weapons in their hands, started chasing him through the fields but he managed to give them the slip.The complainant said the accused then took away his Honda car, in which his mobile phone and some crucial documents were kept.

The Sohana police station filed a case of carjacking against two unidentified persons under Sections 379 (snatching), 341(wrongful restrain) of the Indian Penal Code, and under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

Sohana station house officer, sub-inspector Jaskanwal Singh had on Sunday said, “The Mohali police found the car in a village, located a few kilometres away from the site of the incident. The case is currently under investigation and soon the accused will be in police net.”