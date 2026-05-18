Mohali: Poll panel officially defers Kharar civic body polls

The State Election Commission on Sunday officially deferred the Kharar Municipal Council elections and cancelled the ongoing nomination process with immediate effect following directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court in a case concerning the inclusion of voters from adjoining areas within the civic body limits. Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said, “The ongoing election process for the Kharar Municipal Council has been terminated following directions issued by the State Election Commission in compliance with the orders of the high court.” (HT File)

The decision came a day after confusion prevailed in Kharar when nomination papers from candidates were accepted despite the Punjab government informing the high court that the elections would be deferred because of the pending delimitation-related exercise.

In its official order, the State Election Commission directed the deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer, SAS Nagar, to terminate the election process for Kharar council and display public notices regarding the deferment at the offices of the returning officer and the civic body office.

The commission acted in compliance with the May 15 order passed by the high court in connection with the civil writ petition number 14752, in which petitioner Kulwant Singh had raised objections regarding voters from adjoining prescribed areas not being included in the delimitation exercise for Kharar MC.

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said, “The ongoing election process for the Kharar Municipal Council has been terminated following directions issued by the State Election Commission in compliance with the orders of the high court.”

Mittal added that candidates who had already filed nomination papers would be entitled to a refund of their nomination fee.

The State Election Commission further stated that fresh election dates would be announced only after receipt of a notification from the department of local government and completion of the process relating to inclusion of voters from adjoining areas.