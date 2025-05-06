Mohali: Punjab can’t spare water, BBMB must revoke order: Balbir Sidhu

Senior congress leader and former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has condemned the Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) decision to allocate 8,500 cusecs of water from Punjab rivers to Haryana, terming it unconstitutional and a direct assault on the state’s rights. Balbir Sidhu criticised the Centre for unilaterally reallocating Punjab’s water without consulting the state, calling it a betrayal to the people of Punjab. (HT Photo)

“Punjab has no surplus water to offer. It is unacceptable for the BBMB to direct us to share our rightful share of water with Haryana,” Sidhu said, expressing concern over the state’s growing water crisis. He criticised the Centre for unilaterally reallocating Punjab’s water without consulting the state, calling it a betrayal to the people of Punjab.

Sidhu also slammed the timing of the decision. “At a time when the country is mourning the loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam and demanding action against Pakistan, the Centre is stoking an internal conflict between Punjab and Haryana,” he said.

Highlighting Punjab’s water woes, Sidhu said that irrigation through canals has reduced by nearly 4.90 lakh hectares and 114 of 150 blocks have been declared ‘dark zones’ due to groundwater depletion. With the paddy sowing season approaching, he has demanded BBMB to immediately revoke the decision and called for a special meeting led by the Prime Minister to resolve the issue.