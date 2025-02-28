Mohali: Rain plays spoilsport in CK Nayudu Trophy final at Mullanpur stadium

Rain played a spoilsport in the ongoing CK Nayudu Trophy for U-23 men finals being played between hosts Punjab and Mumbai at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium in Mullanpur. Day 2 of the four-day match was interrupted by rain, allowing just 19 overs to be bowled in a day. With more rain expected on the third day of the match and most of the day wasted due to the wet conditions, the final seems to be heading towards a draw. (Getty Images)

In reply to Mumbai’s first innings total of 237 runs, Punjab were 80/1 with opener and the in-form batter Jaskaranvir Paul back in the pavilion. He was removed by Nikhil Giri for 19 runs. At the moment, Harnoor Pannu (24) and captain Uday Saharan (28) are at the crease for Punjab, with nine wickets in hand. Punjab trails by 157 runs. With more rain expected on the third day of the match and most of the day wasted due to the wet conditions, the final seems to be heading towards a draw.

It remains to be seen where the match will tilt and who will emerge as the champion.

Brief scores

Mumbai (1st Innings): 237 all out in 78.3 overs (Himanshu Singh 66, Ayush Sachin Vartak 77, Ayush Goyal 4/60, Emanjot Chahal 3/69)

Punjab (1st Innings): 80 for one in 28 overs (Harnoor Singh 24*, Uday Saharan 28*)