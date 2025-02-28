Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Rain plays spoilsport in CK Nayudu Trophy final at Mullanpur stadium

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2025 10:02 AM IST

In reply to Mumbai’s first innings total of 237 runs, Punjab were 80/1 with opener and the in-form batter Jaskaranvir Paul back in the pavilion

Rain played a spoilsport in the ongoing CK Nayudu Trophy for U-23 men finals being played between hosts Punjab and Mumbai at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium in Mullanpur. Day 2 of the four-day match was interrupted by rain, allowing just 19 overs to be bowled in a day.

With more rain expected on the third day of the match and most of the day wasted due to the wet conditions, the final seems to be heading towards a draw. (Getty Images)
With more rain expected on the third day of the match and most of the day wasted due to the wet conditions, the final seems to be heading towards a draw. (Getty Images)

In reply to Mumbai’s first innings total of 237 runs, Punjab were 80/1 with opener and the in-form batter Jaskaranvir Paul back in the pavilion. He was removed by Nikhil Giri for 19 runs. At the moment, Harnoor Pannu (24) and captain Uday Saharan (28) are at the crease for Punjab, with nine wickets in hand. Punjab trails by 157 runs. With more rain expected on the third day of the match and most of the day wasted due to the wet conditions, the final seems to be heading towards a draw.

It remains to be seen where the match will tilt and who will emerge as the champion.

Brief scores

Mumbai (1st Innings): 237 all out in 78.3 overs (Himanshu Singh 66, Ayush Sachin Vartak 77, Ayush Goyal 4/60, Emanjot Chahal 3/69)

Punjab (1st Innings): 80 for one in 28 overs (Harnoor Singh 24*, Uday Saharan 28*)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On