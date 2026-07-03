Mohali reclaims pedestrian space as road safety drive restores 26 crossings

Twenty-six blocked pedestrian crossings across Mohali have been restored and several busy intersections redesigned under a road safety initiative that brought together the municipal corporation MC, the district road safety committee (DRSC) and residents, marking a shift towards safer infrastructure for people on foot. The MC introduced temporary intersection improvements at several busy junctions using lane dividers and traffic cones to improve traffic flow and reduce conflict points. (HT File)

The initiative– priority paths– began after a citywide survey found that many zebra crossings had become unusable because of faded markings, poor design or physical barriers such as median grills that prevented pedestrians from reaching them. At several locations, pedestrians had to climb over barriers or cross through moving traffic despite the presence of designated crossings.

Based on the survey findings, authorities restored access to 26 pedestrian crossings by removing obstructions and reopening safe pedestrian routes. The exercise focused on making existing crossings functional rather than creating new ones.

The initiative later expanded beyond pedestrian crossings. The MC introduced temporary intersection improvements at several busy junctions using lane dividers and traffic cones to improve traffic flow and reduce conflict points. The district administration also approved the installation of continuous median grills along major divided roads to guide pedestrians towards designated crossings instead of unsafe mid-block crossings.

Road safety expert Harpreet Singh, who has been associated with the initiative, said, “A pedestrian crossing is meaningful only when people can reach it safely. Restoring access and improving intersections are simple engineering measures that make roads safer for everyone.”

Launched in line with the United Nations (UN) Global Road Safety Week theme– Streets for life, the initiative relied on field data to identify problems and recommend solutions. Besides restoring crossings, it strengthened coordination between citizens, engineers and government agencies, leading to infrastructure improvements and policy measures.