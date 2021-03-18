Mohali records 222 Covid cases, highest since September wave

Mohali district on Wednesday reported 222 fresh cases of Covid-19, highest in the past six months, which took the tally to 22,440 and the number of active cases to 1,575. One patient died too, which took the toll to 408.

Amid a surge, the district has recorded 2,125 cases and 23 deaths in March so far, up from 840 and 20, respectively, in February.

The district has been reporting 100+ cases for the past eight days. After the first wave in September, the daily tally had crossed the 200 mark for the first time on March 14, when 206 cases were reported.

Mohali city continues to report bulk of the cases, with 144 surfacing on Wednesday, followed by 28 in Dera Bassi, 18 each in Dhakoli and Kharar and the remaining scattered across Banur, Gharuan, Kurali and Lalru.

Meanwhile, with 89 patients being discharged, the number of those recovered climbed to 20,457.

P’kula admn forms panels to keep vigil

A day after reporting 96 cases, highest since November end, Panchkula district saw a dip with 60 people testing positive for the virus. At 47, nearly half the cases were from sectors.

The total has reached 11,528, with 457 cases active. While 10,922 people have been cured, 149 have died to date.

With the number of active cases on the rise, the district administration has constituted 14 committees to supervise and enforce Covid appropriate behaviour, said civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

The committees comprise one representative each from police, health department and civil administration and will keep an eye on social gatherings besides ensuring compliance of SOPs at all institutions and establishments in their jurisdictions.