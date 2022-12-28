Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali resident’s car snatched in Sector 62

Mohali resident’s car snatched in Sector 62

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 03:39 AM IST

Victim, Gaurav Sharma, 40, who works in a laboratory in Panchkula, said he was returning home from Sector 22, Chandigarh, in his Hyundai Eon car when the incident took place.

In another carjacking incident, the Mohali Police on Monday booked four unidentified persons, including a woman, for snatching the car of a Phase 7 resident near YPS School in Sector 62 on December 23 around 10:30 pm amid dense fog. (HT File)
In another carjacking incident, the Mohali Police on Monday booked four unidentified persons, including a woman, for snatching the car of a Phase 7 resident near YPS School in Sector 62 on December 23 around 10:30 pm amid dense fog. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In another carjacking incident, the Mohali Police on Monday booked four unidentified persons, including a woman, for snatching the car of a Phase 7 resident near YPS School in Sector 62 on December 23 around 10:30 pm amid dense fog.

Victim, Gaurav Sharma, 40, who works in a laboratory in Panchkula, said he was returning home from Sector 22, Chandigarh, in his Hyundai Eon car when the incident took place.

As per his police statement, when he reached near the Nature Park and the said school, four accused including a woman came in front of his car.

The accused pulled him out of the car and assaulted him following which he suffered multiple injuries, including face injury and arm injury.

The gang threw him on the roadside and fled with his vehicle. Since it was foggy, the victim couldn’t see the route the accused used to escape.

According to sources, police have found closed-circuit television camera footage of the victim’s car and have zeroed in on a few suspects.

The accused were booked under Sections 379 B (snatching after preparation made for causing death), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Phase 8 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out