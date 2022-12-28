Mohali resident’s car snatched in Sector 62

In another carjacking incident, the Mohali Police on Monday booked four unidentified persons, including a woman, for snatching the car of a Phase 7 resident near YPS School in Sector 62 on December 23 around 10:30 pm amid dense fog.

Victim, Gaurav Sharma, 40, who works in a laboratory in Panchkula, said he was returning home from Sector 22, Chandigarh, in his Hyundai Eon car when the incident took place.

As per his police statement, when he reached near the Nature Park and the said school, four accused including a woman came in front of his car.

The accused pulled him out of the car and assaulted him following which he suffered multiple injuries, including face injury and arm injury.

The gang threw him on the roadside and fled with his vehicle. Since it was foggy, the victim couldn’t see the route the accused used to escape.

According to sources, police have found closed-circuit television camera footage of the victim’s car and have zeroed in on a few suspects.

The accused were booked under Sections 379 B (snatching after preparation made for causing death), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Phase 8 police station.