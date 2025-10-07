Mohali residents can burst green crackers for 2 hrs on Diwali night

The Mohali administration has allowed bursting of green firecrackers for two hours on Diwali night (see box). To enhance environmental monitoring and administrative efficiency, a stubble burning control room dashboard (web + mobile + desktop) has been launched in Mohali. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the prohibitory orders issued by district magistrate Komal Mittal, residents are allowed to burst only green crackers, which do not contain harmful substances such as barium salts, antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead, or strontium chromate. The order strictly prohibits the manufacture, stocking, sale, and use of series or chain fireworks (laris) across the state.

Furthermore, only licensed traders are permitted to sell these approved crackers. E-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and Flipkart, have been barred from accepting or delivering online orders for firecrackers within the district.

Any violation of these directions will invite penal action under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, along with other applicable laws. The orders will remain in force from October 1, 2025, to January 2, 2026.

Stubble burning dashboard launched in Mohali

To enhance environmental monitoring and administrative efficiency, a stubble burning control room dashboard (web + mobile + desktop) has been launched in Mohali.

The dashboard, jointly developed by Mohali district informatics officer (DIO) Sarita and her Sangrur counterpart Akshaye Kumar, is designed to serve as a centralised control interface that consolidates real-time data from multiple sources (Google Sheets) into a structured, interactive, and user-friendly format, to help authorities take corrective measures.