Mohali: Retd mandi board GM duped of crores in property fraud

In a major property fraud case, former general manager (estate) of the Punjab Mandi Board, Rajinder Pal Singh, and his wife, Tejbir Kaur, have been swindled out of crores of rupees. The case involves a house purchased in 2008 that was later revealed to be part of a multi-crore investment scam. The fraud came to light in August 2022, when Mohali police informed the couple that the property had been attached by a SEBI-appointed committee headed by former chief justice RM Lodha. (HT)

According to the police, the couple had purchased a 502.32-square-yard house (H.no. 1118, Sector 70) on May 20, 2008, from Parm Preet Singh Brar and Sehajbir Singh for ₹67.5 lakh.

At the time of the deal, the sellers had claimed that the original registry, which was executed in 2005, had been misplaced and that they had already filed a daily diary report (DDR) regarding its loss. Relying on this information, the couple proceeded with the purchase without verifying the original sale deed.

The fraud came to light in August 2022, when Mohali police informed the couple that the property had been attached by a SEBI-appointed committee headed by former chief justice RM Lodha. Investigations revealed that the house had actually been purchased with funds belonging to PACL, a real estate company at the centre of a massive investment scam. The original sale deed, dated September 16, 2005, had been recovered by the CBI from PACL in 2014.

During SEBI’s hearings, it was established that Parm Preet and Sehajbir were merely associates of PACL and had no legal authority to sell the property. In February 2023, the court dismissed the objections filed by Rajinder Pal Singh, ruling that the property rightfully belonged to PACL.

Singh has alleged that the fraudulent deal was executed in collusion with property dealer ID Singh of Ajit Associates, Phase 3B2, Mohali. He has lodged a written complaint with the SSP Mohali, seeking strict legal action against all those accused.