Mohali roads snuff out 3 lives in a day

Killer roads in Mohali district have claimed three more lives. The cases were reported from Kharar, Dera Bassi and Lalru on Friday, with victims in all three cases being motorcyclists. In the first incident near City Heart, Kharar, Tajinder Singh, 40, and his wife were returning home on a motorcycle on Friday evening when another two-wheeler struck them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mohali district has recorded 125 road mishaps between January and June this year, out of which 93 were hit-and-run cases. The total accident figure is much lower than what was seen during the corresponding period in 2024 (273 cases) but the latest cases have once again raised traffic safety concerns in the district.

In the first incident near City Heart, Kharar, Tajinder Singh, 40, and his wife were returning home on a motorcycle on Friday evening when another two-wheeler struck them. His father, Pradhan Singh of Chandigarh Enclave, said: “My son and his wife were on their motorcycle when another bike hit them. Tajinder received critical injuries and was rushed to the Phase 6 hospital, but he could not survive.” Police have registered a case under Sections 324(4) (mischief), 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In Dera Bassi, Ranjit Singh, 50, died after a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus, bearing registration number CH01CA7355, hit him near Bhakarpur bus stand around 10 am on Friday. His wife, Jaswinder Kaur, said: “He was standing near his motorcycle when the bus hit him. He was the sole breadwinner for our family. He was not even rashly driving when the bus hit him.” Police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS.

The third case was reported near Lalru mandi, where Sanjeev Kumar, 35, was hit by a car with registration number HR01 AP 0716 around 8:50 pm. His wife, Junglo, a resident of Lalru, said, “We took him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, but he died during treatment.” The victim has two young children. Police have registered a case under Sections 106 and 281 of BNS in this case.

In 2024, 536 road mishap FIRs were registered in Mohali with the fatality count standing at 312. Dera Bassi police station accounted for the highest number of accidents, making it the worst-affected area.

While Mohali’s main city is under the watch of over 405 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, adjoining areas like Kharar, Dera Bassi and Lalru are still waiting for installation, leaving key accident-prone zones uncovered.