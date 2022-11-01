Mohali RPG attack case: Juvenile’s police custody extended by 5 days

The Mohali Juvenile Justice Board on Monday extended five days police custody of the juvenile involved in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.

Seeking his remand, police said they have found a video in which the juvenile, along with a co-accused, were seen near the intelligence headquarters two days before the attack.

“They did recce before striking, and thus we are conducting Gait pattern analysis of the video. Moreover, on the basis of the juvenile’s disclosure statement, we will trace his hideouts and the persons who helped him, besides his mobile dump data,” shared a police officer investigating the case.

The juvenile, during police interrogation, revealed that he received ₹9 lakh from Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa to execute the attack. Landa allegedly planned the RPG attack along with another Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda.

According to sources, the juvenile’s security has been beefed up as Rinda is planning to kill him to ensure that he doesn’t reveal details about the attack.

Sohana police had on Wednesday brought the juvenile on a production warrant from Delhi Police and he had been remanded to six days in police custody.

According to police, the 17-year-old, who had been arrested earlier this month by Delhi Police operation cell, had on May 9 fired the RPG on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali along with co-accused Deepak Surakhpur.

A senior cop said the juvenile is involved in several serious crimes, including murders of realtor Sanjay Biayni in Nanded and gangster Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar last year.

He was also allegedly involved in the conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with another dreaded gangster Monu Dagar, who was arrested last year. They both allegedly received instructions to kill the actor from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Mohali police had on October 10 submitted a challan in the case, five months after the attack on the third floor of the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters.

The challan against seven accused, including the juvenile, was submitted under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody), and 120-B criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 16, 18, 19, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sections 3 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act besides relevant provisions under the Arms Act.