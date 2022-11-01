Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali RPG attack case: Juvenile’s police custody extended by 5 days

Mohali RPG attack case: Juvenile’s police custody extended by 5 days

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 01:34 AM IST

The Mohali Juvenile Justice Board on Monday extended five days police custody of the juvenile involved in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

Seeking his remand, police said they have found a video in which the juvenile, along with a co-accused, were seen near the intelligence headquarters two days before the attack. (HT)
Seeking his remand, police said they have found a video in which the juvenile, along with a co-accused, were seen near the intelligence headquarters two days before the attack. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Mohali Juvenile Justice Board on Monday extended five days police custody of the juvenile involved in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.

Seeking his remand, police said they have found a video in which the juvenile, along with a co-accused, were seen near the intelligence headquarters two days before the attack.

“They did recce before striking, and thus we are conducting Gait pattern analysis of the video. Moreover, on the basis of the juvenile’s disclosure statement, we will trace his hideouts and the persons who helped him, besides his mobile dump data,” shared a police officer investigating the case.

The juvenile, during police interrogation, revealed that he received 9 lakh from Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa to execute the attack. Landa allegedly planned the RPG attack along with another Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda.

According to sources, the juvenile’s security has been beefed up as Rinda is planning to kill him to ensure that he doesn’t reveal details about the attack.

Sohana police had on Wednesday brought the juvenile on a production warrant from Delhi Police and he had been remanded to six days in police custody.

According to police, the 17-year-old, who had been arrested earlier this month by Delhi Police operation cell, had on May 9 fired the RPG on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali along with co-accused Deepak Surakhpur.

A senior cop said the juvenile is involved in several serious crimes, including murders of realtor Sanjay Biayni in Nanded and gangster Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar last year.

He was also allegedly involved in the conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with another dreaded gangster Monu Dagar, who was arrested last year. They both allegedly received instructions to kill the actor from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Mohali police had on October 10 submitted a challan in the case, five months after the attack on the third floor of the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters.

The challan against seven accused, including the juvenile, was submitted under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody), and 120-B criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 16, 18, 19, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sections 3 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act besides relevant provisions under the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out