Mohali sees two-fold spike in murders in 2023

The district saw a two-fold increase in murder cases, going from 20 cases in 2022 to 41 in 2023, data released by the Mohali Police on Friday has revealed.

In 2021, the district had seen 32 murder cases.

From January 1 to December 22, 54 attempt-to-murder cases were also registered. In 2022, the figure stood at 23 while in 2021, it was 36.

“Most murders were crimes of passion or a result of personal grudges,” said a senior police official.

“We have cracked almost all these cases. The Mohali Police has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against all sorts of criminal activities. Over the last one year, our teams arrested several gangsters, extortionists and other criminals involved in heinous crimes,” said Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg.

At 3,711, the number of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws have seen a dip as compared to 2022, when the count stood at 3915 and 2021 when it was 4,346.

Crimes against women up

This year, 48 cases of rape of women above the age of 18 were reported in the district as against 84 in 2022 and 77 in 2021. In most cases, the accused were known to the victims.

This year, 122 cases of kidnapping of women were reported in Mohali, up from 115 in 2022 and 211 in 2021.

Molestation cases, however, saw a dip with 29 such cases coming to the fore this year, against 36 last year and 34 in 2021. “Women safety has been our priority. Increased police presence helped in checking molestation of women,” said a senior official.

Snatching increased, thefts, burglaries dipped

There is no let-up in snatching cases. As many as 138 cases were registered in the district as against 106 in 2022 and 173 in 2021. The snatchers struck at will and drove away with purses as well as mobile phones. “Mobile phone and purses provide instant money to snatchers as against gold which is not easy to dispose of,” said senior police officer.

The number of theft cases saw a dip as it went from 526 last year to 474 this year. There were 201 burglary cases this year, compared to 212 in 2022 and 207 in 2021.

Drug cases see a decrease

The district registered 250 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as against 392 registered in 2022 and 257 in 2021.

Arms Act cases go down

Even though the district saw increased activity of gangsters this year, with the Mohali district witnessing multiple encounters, there has been a dip in cases under the Arms Act. In 2023, police registered 33 cases under Arms Act as opposed to 27 in 2022 and 30 in 2021.